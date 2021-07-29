Warriors Community Foundation Awarded Corporate Philanthropy “Beyond The Check” Award

The Warriors Community Foundation has been honored with the Corporate Philanthropy “Beyond the Check” award from the San Francisco Business Times, it was announced today. The Foundation was recognized for leadership impact and investment in corporate philanthropic strategy to support Bay Area education equity efforts, centered around various community initiatives over the last year.

The Warriors were nominated in the “Community Impact” category for engaging all employees in volunteerism and philanthropy efforts, which included the following initiatives:

Warriors Financial Gameplan, in partnership with Chase, serving students from College Track, a comprehensive college completion program that equipped students confronting systemic barriers. Over 150 College Track students were led through a seven-week educational program to build a business plan for Ahmed’s Moving Express, a locally-owned Chase small business client. College Track has been a beneficiary of the Warriors Community Foundation since 2014.



Warriors Home Court Assist, in partnership with Chase; a six-month meal delivery program that delivered over 12,000 hot meals to Bay Area communities in need from Chase small business client restaurants.



Generation Thrive, scheduled to launch in-person programming for Warriors Community Foundation grantees in the Fall of 2021, introduced virtual programming throughout the last year to aid over 350 educators and teachers in navigating the pandemic and distance learning, as well as virtual content on how to build anti-racist classrooms.

Over the last year, the Warriors Community Foundation has granted over $3 million in impact, including donations and grants awarded through the annual educational grants program, the Hoops4Kids program, responsive grantmaking to support distance learning efforts and racial justice impact, and the Making Hoops court refurbishment program. Since inception in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has contributed over $22.5M for education and youth development in the Bay Area. Additionally, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Coro Northern California, Generation Thrive launched the inaugural Leadership Network Fellowship with 24 emerging non-profit leaders representing Foundation grantees. Fellows accelerated their skills and leadership development through learning adaptive leadership fundamentals, self-care practices, developing a professional narrative, and strategic networking.