Warriors, Chase to Launch Financial Gameplan to Address Financial Health and Wellness in Bay Area Youth

The Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Chase Center naming rights partner JPMorgan Chase, have announced the formation of Financial Gameplan, a four-month program that tips off in late January to educate Bay Area teens on the importance of financial empowerment.

“The Financial Gameplan program is an innovative, first-of-its-kind financial health program aimed to improve the money management skills of Bay Area youth,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “Chase has, once again, come up with a program that sets the bar for community impact, and with the support of College Track and MyPath, will offer a game-changing platform for students as they prepare to pay for college and again help them transition into the workforce.”

Once launched, the first cohort of Financial Gameplan participants will include College Track and MyPath students from Oakland, San Francisco and East Palo Alto. The program will run from late January through cohort graduation in April, and will feature a series of targeted exercises to educate and encourage the participants. The curriculum will include exercises on savings, spending, investing, credit and entrepreneurship.

“Helping young people navigate the financial journey of paying for college will put them on track to a healthy financial future,” said JPMorgan Chase California Divisional Director Barry Simmons. “We’re excited to work with the Warriors to launch Financial Gameplan and look forward to helping local students understand the importance of financial education.”

Chase and the Warriors will partner with MyPath to provide curriculum for Financial Gameplan, which will reflect the needs of the students as they transition from college into the workforce. MyPath is a national non-profit focused on paving economic pathways for low income students, and works to design and scale models that support cities, youth employment programs and financial institutions. The organization leverages these models to support youth in the beginning of their financial lives to set the foundation of upward mobility, transforming their income into financial and personal growth.

Financial Gameplan will serve students from College Track, a comprehensive college completion program that equips students confronting systemic barriers to earn a bachelor’s degree in pursuit of a life of opportunity, choice and power. College Track has been a grantee of the Warriors Community Foundation since 2014, with the organization receiving over $282,000 in impact. The first cohort will include approximately 80 Bay Area students, with over 300 students expected to participate in the first year combined.