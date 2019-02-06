Warriors and Chase Center Announce Partnership with Google Cloud

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, the Warriors new 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, announced a partnership agreement with Google Cloud. Through the partnership, Google Cloud will be named the Official Public Cloud Provider of the Golden State Warriors and a Founding Partner of Chase Center.

“Google is one of the most innovative and iconic brands in the world,” said Warriors Owner and CEO Joe Lacob. “As the first professional sports team to partner with Google Cloud, we’re looking forward to combining our individual expertise into an overall unique and exciting fan experience for everyone attending events at Chase Center.”

Under the agreement, the Warriors and Chase Center will collaborate with the Google Cloud team on a phased approach to create a seamless technology integration as well as ongoing exploration of opportunities to leverage technology for Warriors and Chase Center events and programming. The partnership will also focus on ways to use Google Cloud analytics and machine learning capabilities to enhance decision-making and provide coaches, staff and players with more data-driven touch points than ever before and provide faster analysis of high volumes of data for coaching staff and front office. Google Cloud will also host the Warriors and Chase Center mobile applications, along with hosting all data warehouses for the club and Chase Center.

“We’re excited to team up with the Warriors and help them leverage the power of cloud technology to take their player and fan experiences to the next level,” said Alison Wagonfeld, CMO, Google Cloud. “Our collaboration will allow them to use data analytics to enhance team and player performance, create more engaging fan experiences and deliver world-class media and entertainment.”

Google Cloud joins current Chase Center Founding Partners Accenture, HPE, Pepsi, RingCentral, United Airlines and naming rights partner Chase. The partnership covers additional sales and marketing elements related to the Warriors including radio, social media, online and in-arena when the team open Chase Center for the 2019-20 NBA Season.

About Chase Center

Chase Center is a 18,064 seat sports and entertainment arena, set to open in the Fall of 2019, which will anchor an 11-acre mixed use privately financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Chase Center will play host to Warriors basketball, concerts, cultural events, family shows, and more, totaling nearly 200 events a year. The sports and entertainment district will include two office buildings and 29 unique retail locations, along with 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space.