Warriors and Chase Launch Beyond28 Podcast

As part of the Beyond28 initiative, the Golden State Warriors and Chase are launching the Beyond28 Podcast, a monthly one-hour show celebrating Black culture and community. The podcast, which launches on Wednesday, April 21 with inaugural guest, activist and poet Imani Cezanne, will be hosted by ESPN’s The Undefeated senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears. Click HERE to listen to the official audio trailer. For more information on Beyond28 and the Beyond28 Podcast, fans can visit warriors.com/beyond28.

Each month, Spears will host conversations with an array of notable athletes, artists, activists and community members on a specific theme centered around Beyond28’s premise that Black History and Culture is something that should be honored year-round, not just contained in the month of February, which is typically only 28 days. The Beyond28 Podcast will be available on all audio streaming platforms.

“As an organization, it’s important that we drive impact on and off the floor. Celebrating Black culture and telling Black stories by Black people, provides invaluable perspective to our community,” said Warriors Vice President of Brand Marketing Amanda Chin. “I am proud of our commitment to Beyond28. The podcast will host rich discussions that recognize both the joy and adversity the Black community faces each day. These shared points of view have tremendous power to help create the change we all crave.”

“It’s critical that we continue celebrating Black culture beyond Black History Month, highlighting industry leaders, key achievements, and having in depth discussions about challenges and structural barriers still faced by the community,” said Vera Moore, Head of California Community Engagement at JPMorgan Chase. “We’re proud to work with the Warriors to launch the Beyond28 Podcast, featuring impactful discussions to help drive change.”

The Beyond28 Podcast was created by the Warriors and Chase in collaboration with Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Audio Up Media.