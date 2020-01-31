Warriors Announce Launch of Warriors Basketball Academy

The Golden State Warriors today announced the launch and rebranding of Warriors youth basketball camps as Warriors Basketball Academy, which includes an expansion of the team’s youth basketball efforts across the Bay Area, a significant increase in scholarship programs for underserved Bay Area youth basketball camp attendees, and upgrades to its Oakland campus to provide additional skill development options for camp participants. The re-opening of the East Bay facility, which is located at the team’s Oakland headquarters, marks the first NBA team-owned facility in the U.S. dedicated to youth basketball development.

To tip off the programming, Warriors Basketball Academy will host a Run TMC Fantasy Camp, held March 27-28 at the team’s Oakland facility, providing adult participants the opportunity to interact with and be coached by former Warriors Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, affectionately known as Run TMC. The camp will include basketball drills, Q&A sessions and a suite experience with Run TMC at a Warriors game at Chase Center. Proceeds from the camp will benefit the Warriors Community Foundation and will help fund the Warriors Basketball Academy scholarship program, which aims to provide over 300 camp scholarships for underserved Bay Area youth during its first year.

In addition to the Run TMC Fantasy Camp, Warriors Basketball Academy will host 20 camps for all skill levels in 13 cities around the Bay Area this spring. For the full schedule, CLICK HERE.

“The expansion of our youth basketball programming through Warriors Basketball Academy and the re-opening of our Oakland facility mark a major milestone as we conclude the 20th anniversary celebration of the largest youth camp program in the NBA,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “Warriors Basketball Academy and Generation Thrive represent our franchise’s ongoing commitment to supporting the health and education of Bay Area youth.”

A robust menu of program offerings throughout the Bay Area will be housed on the program’s new website, gswacademy.com powered by LeagueApps. Warriors Basketball Academy can be followed on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @gswacademy.

With these upgrades to the East Bay headquarters, Warriors Basketball Academy will now be included in the Jr. NBA’s Flagship Network. The network is comprised of the 16 best-in-class youth basketball organizations that share the Jr. NBA’s vision for how the game should be taught at the grassroots level and are committed to pursuing the highest standard of operation in the industry.

Since its inception in the summer of 2000, Warriors basketball camps have hosted over 60,000 youth from across the United States in hundreds of sessions in 27 cities around the Bay Area, plus a camp in Oahu, Hawaii, including over 4,000 boys and girls in each of the last three summers. In addition to campers from throughout the U.S., Warriors basketball camps have hosted youth from six continents: Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. A handful of Warriors youth basketball camp alumni have gone on to play professionally both in the NBA and overseas, including Tyler Johnson (Phoenix Suns) and Will Cherry.