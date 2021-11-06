Warriors Assign Jonathan Kuminga to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Kuminga has played in three games for Golden State this season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per game. The rookie forward scored 16 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Santa Cruz’s 110-88 victory over the NBA G League Ignite at Chase Center on Nov. 3.

The Santa Cruz Warriors host the Stockton Kings tomorrow night at Kaiser Permanente Arena, tip-off is at 7 p.m.