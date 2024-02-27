Warriors and Head Coach Steve Kerr Sign Multi-Year Contract Extension

“We’re excited that Coach Kerr will continue to lead our team in the coming years with this well-deserved contract extension,” said Warriors Co-Executive Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob. “Steve has played an immense role in our success over the last decade, success that has been duplicated by very few coaches in NBA history. His resumes as both a player and coach are astonishing, but not surprising, because his management skills and integrity as a person are off-the-charts and on display every single day. Simply put, he is the kind of individual you want leading your team and his championship pedigree is beyond impressive.” Currently in his 10th season as head coach, Kerr has guided the Warriors through their most prolific decade in franchise history with a list of accomplishments that includes four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), six NBA Finals appearances (2015-2019, 2022), seven postseason appearances (2015-19, 2022-23), the NBA’s single-season wins record (73), an NBA Coach of the Year award (2015-16), and five of the six winningest seasons in team history.



“I’m thrilled to continue the partnership that I have enjoyed with this great franchise for the past 10 years,” said Kerr. “I want to thank the people who have put their trust in me to coach our team, including Joe Lacob, Peter Guber and the entire ownership group. And, of course, I want to thank my wonderful coaching staff and all of the amazing players who have worn the Warriors uniform this past decade. Every coach is dependent on the talent and character of their players, and I have been blessed beyond belief in that regard. I look forward to working with the team and the entire organization as we face the exciting challenges of this season and beyond.”



Originally named to the position on May 19, 2014, Kerr is the 25th head coach in franchise history and the 20th since the team moved to the West Coast in 1962. He is one of four Warriors coaches to win an NBA title, joining Eddie Gottlieb (1947), George Senesky (1956) and Alvin Attles (1975). On February 15, 2024, Kerr earned his 500th victory, accomplishing the feat in 764 games, the fifth-fewest games needed to reach the milestone. In celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season (2021-22), Kerr was named as one of the Top 15 coaches in NBA history.



Kerr, who won five NBA championships during a 15-year playing career, owns nine championships as either a player or coach and is the first ever to win at least three NBA titles as a player and three as a coach. He owns 35 years of NBA experience as a player (15), coach (nine), television analyst (eight) and front office executive (three).



Named the 2022-24 USA Basketball Men’s National Team head coach, Kerr coached the US squad at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and will lead the team in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games scheduled for July 26-August 11 in Paris, France.