Warriors To Offer No Ticket Fees For Final 10 Home Games of the 2023-24 Regular Season

The Golden State Warriors announced today that online service fees will be waived for single-game ticket purchases for the final 10 home games of the 2023-24 regular season beginning tomorrow, February 27, through Friday, March 1. The no fees offer does not include resale tickets.
Beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m., Chase cardholders will have exclusive access to the no ticket fees offer before becoming available to the general public at 2 p.m. The offer ends on Friday, March 1 at 10 p.m.
The Warriors will host the Milwaukee Bucks to tip off Women’s Empowerment Month on Wednesday, March 6, at 7 p.m. Fans looking to attend Warriors games at Chase Center are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.
In addition to the March 6 matchup, the no fees offer covers the following games:
- Thursday, March 7 vs. Chicago Bulls
- Saturday, March 9 vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Monday, March 18 vs. New York Knicks
- Wednesday, March 20 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Friday, March 22 vs. Indiana Pacers
- Tuesday, April 2 vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Sunday, April 7 vs. Utah Jazz
- Friday, April 12 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Sunday, April 14 vs. Utah Jazz
Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is 100% guaranteed by the Warriors. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. SuiteXchange, an authentic and verified suite resale marketplace, is available for fans looking for single game premium spaces at Chase Center for the 2023-24 Warriors’ NBA games.