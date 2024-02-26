Warriors To Offer No Ticket Fees For Final 10 Home Games of the 2023-24 Regular Season

The Golden State Warriors announced today that online service fees will be waived for single-game ticket purchases for the final 10 home games of the 2023-24 regular season beginning tomorrow, February 27, through Friday, March 1. The no fees offer does not include resale tickets.

Beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m., Chase cardholders will have exclusive access to the no ticket fees offer before becoming available to the general public at 2 p.m. The offer ends on Friday, March 1 at 10 p.m.

The Warriors will host the Milwaukee Bucks to tip off Women’s Empowerment Month on Wednesday, March 6, at 7 p.m. Fans looking to attend Warriors games at Chase Center are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

In addition to the March 6 matchup, the no fees offer covers the following games:

Thursday, March 7 vs. Chicago Bulls

vs. Chicago Bulls Saturday, March 9 vs. San Antonio Spurs

vs. San Antonio Spurs Monday, March 18 vs. New York Knicks

vs. New York Knicks Wednesday, March 20 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

vs. Memphis Grizzlies Friday, March 22 vs. Indiana Pacers

vs. Indiana Pacers Tuesday, April 2 vs. Dallas Mavericks

vs. Dallas Mavericks Sunday, April 7 vs. Utah Jazz

vs. Utah Jazz Friday, April 12 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

vs. New Orleans Pelicans Sunday, April 14 vs. Utah Jazz