Warriors and American Red Cross to Host Thrive City Community Blood Drive on Sept. 7

The Golden State Warriors and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a Thrive City Community Blood Drive for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions on Tuesday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The blood drive, which will be held at Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center, aims to attract a diverse group of blood donors, some of whom may be able to help patients with different illnesses or inherited diseases, such as sickle cell anemia.

Since July 2020, the Red Cross has collected 340 units of blood during Thrive City Community Blood Drives, which means up to 1,020 blood products for patients at hospitals that the Red Cross serves. For video of Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown donating blood and visiting with donors last September, CLICK HERE.

The Red Cross continues to have an ongoing, critical need for lifesaving blood this summer and encourages eligible donors of all races and ethnicities to give blood to increase the diversity of the blood supply. Blood transfusions help sickle cell disease patients by increasing the number of normal red blood cells in the body, aiding in delivering oxygen and unblock blood vessels. Patients with sickle cell disease depend on blood that must be matched very closely – beyond the A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of complications. Some individuals with sickle cell depend on monthly transfusions, often facing the fear that there won’t be a compatible blood product readily available to help ease their pain.

Eligible donors can help overcome the current critical need for blood and make a difference in the life of a sickle cell patient, individuals who experience complicated childbirths, people fighting cancer, accident victims being raced to emergency rooms, and many more by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and entering sponsor code ThriveCity.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

About blood donation

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. In California, individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent where, allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Thrive City

Thrive City, the 3.2-acre community gathering space surrounding Chase Center, serves as the Bay Area’s newest destination where visitors can experience health and wellness community engagement events, diverse restaurant and retail options, and live entertainment offerings. Created by the Golden State Warriors and Kaiser Permanente, Thrive City was built upon the shared goal of creating a healthy community through year-round programming and making resources available to all families, friends and neighbors. For more information on Thrive City, please visit thrivecity.com.