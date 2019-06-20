(NBAE/Getty Images)
Warriors Acquire 41st Pick in 2019 NBA Draft from Atlanta
Golden State Sends 2024 Second Round Pick and Cash Considerations to Hawks
The Golden State Warriors have acquired the 41st overall selection in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for a 2024 second round draft pick and cash considerations, the team announced today.
The Warriors now own the 28th, 41st and 58th selections in tonight’s NBA Draft.
