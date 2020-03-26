Warriors Basketball Academy and Warriors Dance Team Launch Virtual Workout Programs

The Golden State Warriors today announced Warriors Basketball Academy and the Warriors Dance Team will host virtual fitness programming, including live basketball drills and dance choreography, beginning tomorrow on Instagram Live. Through these classes, instructors from Warriors Basketball Academy and members of the Warriors Dance Team will aim to provide fans with exciting ways to stay active and engaged while practicing social distancing.

Starting tomorrow, Warriors Basketball Academy will provide live basketball training videos on the @GSWAcademy Instagram handle every Tuesday and Thursday on topics including ball handling, passing, form shooting, footwork, performance training, defense and more. The Jr. NBA recently launched its content series, “Jr. NBA at Home,” which allows individuals to practice their basketball skills by tuning into social media for live drills.

Beginning this Friday, Warriors Dance Team members and coaches will offer live classes and professional dance audition tip seminars on the @GSWDanceTeam Instagram handle every Monday, Wednesday and Friday that will focus on stretching, dance choreography, and insight into auditioning and being a part of a professional dance team.

The virtual workout schedule for the next week is as follows:

Thursday, March 26

12-12:30 p.m.

Ball Handling

@GSWAcademy

Friday, March 27

3-4 p.m.

Warriors Dance Class

@GSWDanceTeam

Monday, March 30

12-1 p.m.

Warriors Dance Class

@GSWDanceTeam

Tuesday, March 31

12-12:30 p.m.

Shooting & Passing

@GSWAcademy

Wednesday, April 1

12-1 p.m.

Coaches Q&A: Audition Tips & Pro Dance Seminar

@GSWDanceTeam

Thursday, April 2

12-12:30 p.m.

Form Shooting & Footwork

@GSWAcademy

Friday, April 3

12-1 p.m.

Warriors Dance Class

@GSWDanceTeam

*Additional classes will be announced on Warriors Basketball Academy and Warriors Dance Team social media channels.