Warriors to Host Championship Trophy Tour at all Team Stores

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will host a Championship Trophy Tour at all Warriors Team Stores throughout the Bay Area starting tomorrow, Friday, August 17 for an opportunity for fans to take photos with the 2015, 2017 and 2018 Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophies. Fans will also have the opportunity to receive a FREE Warriors car flag at every store location while supplies last. The Warriors captured their sixth NBA championship, marking their third title in the last four years, after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the 2018 NBA Finals.

The 2015, 2017 and 2018 Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophies will be available at the Warriors Team Stores and retail stores during the following dates and times:

Warriors Team Stores provide fans with the latest 2018 NBA Championship gear, including new 2018-19 Nike gear and the largest selection of additional Warriors apparel. Based on overall sales from April through June, the Warriors and Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry top the NBA’s list of most popular team merchandise and jerseys, respectively. This marks the fourth consecutive year Curry has topped the list from April to June and the Warriors’ second consecutive appearance from April to June. The Warriors and Curry also ranked first on the NBA’s list of most popular team merchandise and jerseys for the 2017-18 season, marking the Warriors’ and Curry’s third consecutive season leading the league.