Warriors Re-Sign Guard Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have re-signed free agent guard Klay Thompson, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Thompson, 29, averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.08 steals in 34.0 minutes over 78 games (all starts) last season, hitting 40.2 percent from three-point range and earning his fifth consecutive NBA All-Star appearance. The eight-year NBA veteran was named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Defensive Second Team, garnering his first career All-Defensive recognition. In 21 postseason games (all starts), Thompson scored 20.7 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from long distance, hitting 24-of-41 three-point attempts (58.5 percent) and averaging 26.0 points in five games during the NBA Finals.

In Game 6 of the Finals on June 13, 2019, Thompson suffered a torn left Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). He underwent successful surgery on his left knee at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles on July 2. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Originally selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson owns career regular season averages of 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 33.1 minutes in 615 games (578 starts) over eight seasons with Golden State, helping the Warriors to three NBA Championships (2015, 2017, 2018) and five consecutive NBA Finals appearances. The 6’7” guard is the franchise’s all-time leader in postseason minutes (4,570), tied with Draymond Green for most postseason games played (123) and is the Warriors’ all-time leader in playoff three-point percentage (.415) among players with at least 50 attempts. Thompson earned All-NBA Third Team accolades in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and was a First Team All-Rookie selection in 2011-12.