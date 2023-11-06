Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the Week 2 Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced today. The award marks the 20th career weekly recognition for Curry, who is the 13th player in NBA history to earn at least 20 career weekly honors.

Curry averaged 30.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.25 steals in 31.1 minutes while shooting 57.4% from the field, 52.3% from 3-point range and 87.0% from the free throw line during Golden State’s 3-1 week. Curry began the week with a season-high 42 points on Oct. 30 at New Orleans and extended the team’s season-opening road win streak to four with a game-winning layup in the Warriors’ In-Season Tournament opener on Nov. 3 at Oklahoma City. Curry’s shot with 0.2 seconds remaining marked his ninth career game-winning shot with fewer than five seconds on the clock. Curry, who has hit at least four threes in all seven games this season, also extended his NBA-record streak to 252 consecutive regular season games with at least one 3-pointer.

Highlights: Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Week | Oct. 30 - Nov. 5, 2023

On the season, Curry ranks third in the NBA with 30.4 points per game on 54.5% from the field, 48.8% from 3-point range and 92.9% from the free throw line, adding 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.14 steals in 31.7 minutes per game. Curry leads the league in total points (213) and 3-pointers (40), leading Golden State to a 5-2 record to begin the season.

The award marks the 58th time a Warriors player has been named Player of the Week since the NBA began giving out the award in 1979. Boston’s Jayson Tatum was named Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference.

Most Player of the Week Awards, Warriors History