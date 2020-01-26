Warriors Statement on the Passing of Kobe Bryant

We were incredibly saddened and shocked to learn about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, earlier today in the Los Angeles area. Kobe was one of the iconic players in the history of the NBA and touched fans in every market, including the Bay Area, for 20 years. His unquenchable desire and drive to be the best elevated him to a level that few have ever reached and enabled him to leave a legacy that will be celebrated for generations. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, the entire Lakers organization and his legion of fans around the world.

Our thoughts & prayers are with the Bryant family and Lakers organization. pic.twitter.com/JlQSGCPZQ3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2020