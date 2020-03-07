Warriors Statement on COVID-19 Concerns

We are aware of the recommendations made today by San Francisco Department of Public Health. We are continuing to monitor the situation and the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Tomorrow’s Warriors game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center will continue as scheduled.

The health and safety of our employees, fans, players and the community at large has been, and always will be, a priority for us. We have existing health and safety protocols in place that we will continue to prioritize. Additional Chase Center procedures that have already been implemented include:

Cleaning staff have been added to each event and are strictly dedicated for wiping down surfaces, along with using hospital-grade disinfectant spray throughout the arena.



Elevator attendants are equipped with wipe containers and sanitizing elevators regularly.



All areas of the building, including every seat, are being wiped down and disinfected prior to and following each event.



Extra soap is available in all restrooms and hand-sanitizer has been placed throughout the arena.



All doors and door handles are being sanitized regularly.



Installed signage and reminders for personal hygiene throughout the arena for all attendees and staff.

Any guest who is feeling sick, regardless of their symptoms, should not attend public events. In addition, the Warriors are also encouraging vulnerable populations, including persons with underlying health conditions, not to attend tomorrow night’s Warriors game at Chase Center. For all Chase Center guests, we ask the following: