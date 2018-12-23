Warriors to Cap 2018 Sesaon of Giving Campaign on Christmas Day

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Chase, will host 32 students from various Oakland public schools for a special Christmas Day game experience as the Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers (5:00 p.m. PT on ABC), to conclude the Warriors’ 2018 Season of Giving campaign.

As part of the Warriors Christmas Day Surprise, presented by Chase, the students will be treated to a behind-the-scenes arena tour, and lunch, with multiple surprises throughout the day.

The 32 students, who range in age from 7-12, were identified through the Oakland Public Education Fund, a local community non-profit that raises money for all of the Oakland public schools, and has raised over $60 million in the last five years to supplement educational programs.

The Warriors Christmas Day Surprise, presented by Chase, is in partnership with the Chase Center Assists program, which is focused on three main pillars: Small Business Assistance, Revitalizing Affordable Housing and Training & Education.

Throughout November and December, the Warriors’ “Season of Giving” campaign aims to brighten the lives of thousands of Bay Area families. Warriors players, coaches, legends, executives and front office staff have volunteered more than 500 hours, helped serve more than 3,000 meals, and donated more than 2,000 toys and 500 turkeys via numerous events over the last two months of the year to help spread holiday cheer.

The full Warriors ‘Season of Giving’ recap is below:

On Monday, November 19, Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, in partnership with Lucky California, handed out over 200 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving to those in need in the Acorn neighborhood of West Oakland.

Warriors center Kevon Looney and President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers visited East Oakland Pride Elementary on Tuesday, November 27 as part of a Peaceful Warriors Summit, presented by Adobe, focusing on educating youth on the causes, impacts and solutions surrounding violence and bullying, and surprising all students in attendance with a new pair of Nike shoes.

The Warriors and guard Shaun Livingston, hosted three Bay Area families for a holiday shopping spree, presented by Levi’s®, at the Levi’s® Store at Levi’s® Plaza in San Francisco on Sunday, December 9. Two of the families were identified in partnership with Oakland Elizabeth House, a residential transitional program for women and children who have experienced homelessness, violence addiction or poverty. The third family was selected from the Chase Center Training program, a program dedicated to assisting the local community by addressing the workforce challenges facing San Francisco’s construction industry.

Three families had the ultimate @Levis shopping spree experience with @ShaunLivingston to get clothes needed for the holiday season. #SeasonOfGiving | #NBACares pic.twitter.com/kGXd73lSFQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 12, 2018 On Sunday, December 9, the Warriors, in partnership with Lucky Supermarkets and 18 Reasons, hosted a Shop & Learn, presented by Lucky California, event to educate families on budgeting while grocery shopping and making healthy food choices. Warriors players Jordan Bell and Jonas Jerebko, and assistant coach Bruce Fraser, shopped alongside five Bay Area families as they learn to buy fruits and vegetables on a budget, compare unit prices, read food labels and find whole grains. Joining Bell, Jerebko and Fraser to host the shopping spree was two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA All-Star Ruthie Bolton and Warriors Community Ambassador Adonal Foyle. All families were given Lucky gift cards to help purchase groceries and meals for the holidays.

The Dubs teamed up with @LuckyCalif & @18reasons to host a Shop & Learn for a few local families. They learned budgeting tips, healthy choice options & had a little fun in the process!#SeasonOfGiving #DubNation pic.twitter.com/bkmqTENSZR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 11, 2018 Warriors guard Alfonzo McKinnie visited the Stanford Ronald McDonald House on Sunday, December 9, to hand out gifts and participate in basketball games and arts and crafts with families.

On Tuesday, December 11, Klay Thompson and the Thompson Family Foundation hosted a Toy Giveaway in Oakland, donating classroom supplies and handing out toys to over 600 students from RISE Community School and New Highland Academy.

On Sunday, December 16, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and DoorDash surprised 60 youth at the Covenant House in Oakland with a catered holiday meal from International Smoke, a prominent San Francisco restaurant that is a collaboration between chefs Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina. The Covenant House in Oakland provides sanctuary and support for youth ages 18-24 facing homelessness and human trafficking. The event was in partnership with DoorDash’s Project DASH (DoorDash Acts for Sustainability and Hunger) initiative fights hunger and reduces food waste in our community.

Surprise - It’s @StephenCurry30!



Big thanks to @doordash for helping the Dubs provide a special holiday dinner for @CovenantHouseCa over the weekend #SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/4Abu1rP2X6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2018 On Sunday, December 16, Warriors forward Jordan Bell visited pediatric patients and their families at the Kaiser Permanente Children’s Hospital to hand out gifts and lift their spirits this holiday season.

On Sunday, December 16, Warriors forward Kevin Durant surprised Bay Area teens from Oakland Elizabeth House, a transitional residential program for families battling domestic abuse, addiction or poverty, and Larkin Street Youth Services G House, a San Francisco-based residential program for homeless youth, with care packages and gift cards.

Warriors forward Draymond Green provided haircuts and styling, along with new shoes and giftbags, courtesy of Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW), for over 60 youth from the Red Devils basketball team, local non-profit Black Girls Code, Carver Elementary School and local Boys and Girls Clubs, on Sunday, December 16 at the Emeryville Center of Community Life.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry handed out meals, provided haircuts and a number of other wrap-around services to over 250 individuals and families dealing with homelessness, at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center Parking Lot in Oakland on Friday, December 21.

On Friday, December 21, Warriors forward Jordan Bell visited the West Oakland Boys and Girls Club to run a basketball clinic and surprise youth with a new pair of shoes and food for their families’ holiday dinners.

In addition to the events listed above, the Warriors partnered with the San Francisco Symphony to decorate an 18-foot Christmas tree at Davies Symphony Hall on Wednesday, November 28, and donate symphony tickets to youth in the Bay Area. The Warriors front office hosted a toy drive at their offices in Oakland and San Francisco, which benefited the Oakland Police Department, and team employees volunteered to serve meals at multiple community dinners during the holiday season.