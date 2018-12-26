Warriors Expected to Set New Franchise Sellout Record with 311 Consecutive Capacity Crowds

With a capacity crowd of 19,596 expected to enter Oracle Arena as the back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow, December 27, (7:30 p.m.), the Warriors will register their 311th consecutive sellout, breaking the franchise’s previous sellout record of 310 games, the team announced today. The current sellout streak, which includes both home regular season and postseason games, started on December 18, 2012 against the then-New Orleans Hornets.

Longest Active NBA Sellout Streaks *as of 11/11/18 Team Start Date Streak Dallas Mavericks 12/15/01 761 Miami Heat 4/23/10 394 Oklahoma City Thunder 2/22/11 359 Golden State Warriors 12/18/12 310

Over the course of the sellout streak, the Warriors have compiled a home record of 252-58 (.813) through 310 regular season and postseason games, a mark that includes the team’s NBA record 54 consecutive regular season home wins, spanning January 31, 2015 through March 29, 2016.

The Warriors previous sellout streak of 310 games spanned March 9, 1989 through April 19, 1996.

