NBA Announces Conclusion of Warriors' 2019-20 Season

The National Basketball Association announced today that eight teams, including the Golden State Warriors, have concluded their 2019-20 season and will not participate in an upcoming restart to the season tentatively scheduled for July 31 in Orlando, Florida.

“We all recognize that there are much more important and pressing issues in our world right now that need to be addressed and corrected,” said Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers. “Basketball is secondary at this point. Nonetheless, it is helpful to have a definitive resolution to our season. We can now focus our efforts on preparing for the 2020-21 season and, ideally, putting ourselves in position to be a very successful team. In many respects, despite our won-loss record, we had a productive season this year. Our rookies gained valuable experience, several of our young veterans showed marked improvement, our injured players progressed in their rehab, and our culture remained strong.”

This season wasn't what we expected.



There are more important conversations going on, and while our 2019-20 season is officially over, there's work to be done.



Thank you for sticking with us #DubNation, and continue to use your voices. pic.twitter.com/h5re2AL1JS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 4, 2020

The Warriors finished the 2019-20 season with a 15-50 record (.231), snapping a franchise-record streak of seven consecutive playoff appearances that included five-straight NBA Finals appearances and three NBA titles (2015, 2017, 2018).

The NBA is working to finalize a comprehensive season restart plan with the National Basketball Players Association. The NBA and the NBPA are working with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials to establish a rigorous program to prevent and mitigate the risk related to COVID-19, including a regular testing protocol and stringent safety practices. The season restart is also contingent on an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to use Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, as a single site for a campus for all games, practices and housing for the remainder of the season.

Based on the competitive format that the NBA Board of Governors approved today, the 22 returning teams would be the 16 teams (eight per conference) in current playoff positions and the six teams that are currently six games or fewer behind the eighth seed in their respective conferences. Those two groups comprise teams with the NBA’s 22 best records.

If, as tentatively scheduled, the season resumes on July 31, then the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery would be rescheduled for Aug. 25, the 2020 NBA Draft would be held on Oct. 15 and the 2020-21 NBA regular season would likely begin on Dec. 1, 2020.