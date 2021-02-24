Warriors Announce Second Half of 2020-21 Season Schedule

The National Basketball Association has announced the 35-game second half schedule for the Golden State Warriors’ 2020-21 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, which will feature 11 national TV appearances on ABC, TNT and ESPN. The schedule includes 18 home games and 17 road games to complete the 72-game regular season schedule. The local broadcast schedule for NBC Sports Bay Area, the exclusive television home for Warriors games in Northern California, and 95.7 The Game, the flagship radio station for Warriors basketball, will be released at a later date.

The Warriors will tip off the second half slate at Los Angeles for a nationally televised game against the Clippers on Thursday, March 11, on TNT. Golden State will close the 2020-21 regular season with a six-game homestand, the team’s longest season-ending homestand in franchise history, concluding on Sunday, May 16 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

Of Golden State’s 11 national television appearances in the second half, one game is scheduled on ABC (Saturday, April 17 at Boston), with four set to air on TNT and six on ESPN. In addition to the second half opener at the Clippers, the team’s TNT docket includes home games against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 23; the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, April 6; and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, April 27.

The Warriors’ six ESPN appearances include a trio of home games at Chase Center on Monday, March 15 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers; Friday, March 26 vs. the Atlanta Hawks; and Friday, April 23 vs. the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors will be featured on ESPN in road games at Philadelphia on Monday, April 19; at Houston on Saturday, May 1; and at New Orleans on Monday, May 3. An additional six games will air on NBA TV.

Golden State will play on Easter Sunday for the sixth time in the last seven years (including postseason) with an April 4 game at Atlanta. The Warriors will play regular season games in May for just the second time and the first time since playing three games in the month of May to conclude the 1998-99 season.