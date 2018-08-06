Back-to-Back NBA Champion Warriors Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will play a pair of games at Oracle Arena as part of a five-game preseason slate that includes a game in Las Vegas and neutral site home games in San Jose and Seattle, the team announced today.

The Warriors open the 2018 preseason schedule against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Oracle Arena on Saturday, September 29, marking the earliest the Warriors will open the preseason since 1980. Golden State will then host the Sacramento Kings at KeyArena at Seattle Center on Friday, October 5, the team’s first appearance in Seattle since December 2, 2007, and the first for Warriors forward Kevin Durant since he was named Rookie of the Year with the SuperSonics in 2007-08 (his last appearance in Seattle came on April 13, 2008).

The Warriors return to Oracle Arena to host the Phoenix Suns on Monday, October 8, before closing the preseason with a pair of games against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, October 10, in Las Vegas and Friday, October 12, in San Jose. The Warriors, who played their entire 1996-97 home schedule in San Jose while the Oakland Coliseum Arena underwent extensive renovations, will play a home preseason game at SAP Center for the third time in the last four years.

Each of the Warriors’ three Bay Area home games—two at Oracle Arena and one in San Jose—will feature exclusive bobblehead giveaways for the first 10,000 fans in attendance. On September 29 at Oracle Arena, fans will receive a Draymond Green Championship Bobblehead, featuring the All-Star forward decked in official championship gear along with the three Larry O’Brien trophies the Warriors have won in the last four years. On October 8 at Oracle Arena, fans will receive a Stephen Curry Championship Parade Bobblehead, featuring the two-time MVP in his parade day outfit—complete with a Run TMC hat and shorts in the style of Golden State’s uniforms during his rookie season in 2009-10—along with the three Larry O’Brien trophies. On October 12 at SAP Center, fans will receive a Kevin Durant San Jose Sharks Goalie Bobblehead, with the back-to-back Finals MVP donning a Sharks sweater and pads in support of the Bay Area’s NHL team. Additional bobblehead giveaway nights, including one featuring Durant and the Larry O’Brien trophies, will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the preseason game at SAP Center will be available starting Tuesday, August 7, with exclusive presale events before tickets are made available to the general public on Wednesday, August 8. The first presale event begins on Tuesday for the team’s Season Ticket Holders at 10 a.m., with additional presales for the San Jose Sharks’ Season Ticket Holders at 11 a.m., Warriors Season Ticket Priority Wait List members at 12 p.m., and Warriors Insider Subscribers at 2 p.m. Tickets for the preseason game at KeyArena will be made available to the general public on Tuesday, August 7, at 10 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for Warriors preseason home games on warriors.com or by calling 888-GSW-HOOP. Ticket information for games at Oracle Arena as well as the TV/radio schedule will be announced at a later date.