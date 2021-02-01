Warriors Assign Guard Jordan Poole to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Poole, 21, has appeared in 15 games this season, posting averages of 5.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game. Poole owns career averages of 8.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.7 minutes over 72 games (14 starts) in two seasons with the Warriors. Originally selected with the 28th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Poole appeared in three games with Santa Cruz last season, where he averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.0 minutes and shot 46.3 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three-point range.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will play a 15-game regular season schedule as part of the NBA G League’s 2020-21 season, which will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. Santa Cruz tips off the regular season on February 10 at 8 a.m. (PST) against NBA G League Ignite on ESPN2.