Warriors Waive Davis, House Jr., Nunn and Ulis

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have waived forwards Deyonta Davis, Danuel House Jr. along with guards Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Ulis, the team announced today.

Davis who was originally signed on October 11, did not appear in a game for the Warriors. House Jr. played in three games (one start), averaging 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game. Nunn saw action off the bench in three games, averaging 2.3 points in 9.6 minutes per game. Ulis appeared in four games (one start), averaging 3.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 10.2 minutes per game.