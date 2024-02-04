Player Spotlight: Stephen Curry's 60-Point Masterpiece

Stephen Curry delivered a historic masterpiece on the second night of a back-to-back, scoring a season-high 60 points, including 22 in the fourth quarter and splashing in 10 3-pointers on Saturday.

Curry joined Kobe Bryant as the only players in NBA history age 35 or older to score 60 points in a game. He also surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for the most 50-point games by a player age 30 or older (8). Curry's season-high 10 3-pointers grouped him with Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns as the only players in NBA history with 60-plus points and 10-plus made threes in a game.

Highlights: Stephen Curry 60-Point Game – 2/3/24

The leading 'clutch time' scorer in the league this season recorded his 40th 20-point quarter of his career, more than any player since 1996-97. Curry scored the Warriors' final 13 points in the fourth quarter and outscored the Atlanta Hawks 13-10 in the last four minutes of regulation. Curry hit six 3-pointers through the fourth quarter and overtime, scoring half of his 60 points (30) during that stretch.

"In the fourth quarter, we were very decisive in trying to get me good looks," Curry said postgame. "There's a certain point where you see the score, see it's the fourth quarter and say let's go."

Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 2/3/24

Curry finished with a career-high 22 made field goals — the third game of his career with at least 20 made baskets. Despite leading the league in free throw percentage (93.2 FT%), Curry didn't rely on his free throw shooting, getting just six points from the charity stripe. This marked the third-fewest points from the free throw line in a 60-point game, with two former Warriors — Rick Barry (4) and Wilt Chamberlain (5) — being the only players with fewer.