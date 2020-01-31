Warriors Forward Eric Paschall Selected to Play in 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game

Golden State Warriors rookie forward Eric Paschall has been selected to participate in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game on Friday, February 14 at United Center in Chicago, the league announced today.

Paschall, 23, is averaging 13.4 points (5th among rookies) on 48.8% shooting from the field (5th), 4.7 rebounds (6th), 1.7 assists (t-15th) and 26.9 minutes (9th) in 44 games (22 starts) this season. Paschall has scored 20-or-more points 10 times and is the only rookie this season with multiple 20-point/10 rebound games. Additionally, he is one of just two rookies to have multiple 30-point scoring games (Kendrick Nunn, Miami).

Paschall was selected by the Warriors with the 41st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and joins the Charlotte Hornets Devonte’ Graham (34th overall, 2018), Miami Heat’s Kendrick Nunn (undrafted, 2019) and Detroit Pistons Svi Mykhailiuk (47th overall, 2018) as the only participants who were selected in the second round or undrafted.

The forward spent three seasons at Villanova, averaging 11.4 points on 48.7% shooting from the floor (439-of-901 FG), 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 29.2 minutes in 110 career games. Paschall was a 2018-19 All-Big East First Team selection and a member of the 2019 Big East All-Tournament Team. He began his collegiate career at Fordham where he was named 2014-15 Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year during his freshman season.

NBA assistant coaches selected the Rising Stars rosters, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. A ballot consisted of four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at either position group for each team. Voters also had to choose a minimum of three first-year NBA players and three second-year NBA players for each team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for any player on their team.