Warriors Announce Celebrations for Final Regular Season Game at Oracle Arena

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have announced the full slate of festivities ahead of the team’s final regular season game at Oracle Arena, set for Sunday, April 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers at 5:30 p.m. The Warriors will continue to celebrate the team’s final year at Oracle Arena during The Finale, presented by Adobe, with multiple festivities outside of Oracle Arena, on the concourse in-arena and during game breaks.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to partake in the celebratory pregame festivities before tip-off, when fans will have the chance to enjoy special concourse activations. Doors to Oracle Arena will open two hours prior to tip-off, at 3:30 p.m. for the 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

The in-arena celebrations will include:

Courtesy of Adobe, all fans in attendance will receive ‘The Finale’ t-shirt (image attached), which was designed in collaboration with apparel brand Oaklandish. Fans will also receive cheer cards upon entering Oracle Arena, which were designed in partnership with Adobe to commemorate the different eras of Warriors basketball at Oracle Arena.





Warriors alumni, who played for the team throughout the last 47 seasons, will make their return to Oracle Arena, including Rick Barry, Eric ‘Sleepy’ Floyd, Chris Mullin, Marreese Speights, and Jason Richardson.



Upon arrival at Oracle Arena, fans will have the opportunity to take their photos in the ‘ticket configurator,’ a pop-up stand on the East Plaza that commemorates the night with a print-out photo ticket.



Oakland Symphony, an organization that has over 80 years of rich cultural history in Oakland, will perform the National Anthem, and will be part of the halftime celebration, which will include a special tribute to Oracle Arena.



The Warriors Dance Team and the Jr. Jam Team will perform throughout the game.



Immediately after the game, there will be a commemorative on-court postgame ceremony for fans to enjoy from their seats, which will include remarks from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.



Following the on-court ceremony, fans of all ages will be invited partake in various special experiences, including postgame free throws on the court, and photos with the Warriors’ championship trophies in the atrium. Fans who wish to shoot a free throw on the court or take a photo with the trophies postgame are asked to sign up at Section 124; space is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Warriors Team Store will have limited edition products and apparel available to commemorate the regular season finale at Oracle Arena, and fans will have the opportunity to take advantage of special merchandise offers, including specials on jerseys, outerwear and headwear.