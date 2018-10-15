Warriors Encourage Fans to be Seated by 7:15 pm for Opening Night Pregame Championship Celebration

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are encouraging fans to arrive early for Opening Night, presented by Rakuten, and the team’s pregame championship celebration. Fans should be in their seats by 7:15 p.m. to witness a part of history as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, along with Warriors Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, present last season’s players, coaches and front office staff with diamond-clad rings crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills.

The Warriors, who won the franchise’s sixth NBA title following a 108-85 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, will also unveil the 2017-18 NBA Championship banner during the pregame ceremony.

In addition to the pregame championship celebration on Tuesday, fans can partake in the following:

Rakuten will help fans get warmed up for Opening Night, starting at 10:00 a.m. with a head-to-head, high energy pop-a-shot basketball experience at Two Embarcadero Center in San Francisco. The event is open to the public and fans can stop by until 1:00 p.m. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, fans in attendance at Oracle Arena will be able to test their pop-a-shot skills on the main concourse and upper concourse through the first half of the game.



All fans in attendance on Tuesday will receive an Opening Night T-shirt, along with a $10 gift presented by Ebates, a Rakuten company. By being an Ebates member, fans can earn an additional 10% cash back on all arena Warriors Team Store purchases all season long.



The first 10,000 fans will receive a Golden State Warriors 2018 NBA Championship banner, courtesy of Rakuten.



Courtesy of Chase, Warriors fans who are Chase credit or debit cardholders can take advantage of a 25% discount on all regular priced merchandise on Opening Night at the Warriors Team Store. The discount is only valid for in-person transactions at the Warriors Team Store and will conclude at the end of the game.



MTN DEW ICE will host Warriors fans in parking lot GG from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a one-of-a-kind pregame celebration. The MTN DEW ICE Pregame will give fans Closer than Courtside access to hoops lifestyle and feature a DJ, special appearances, giveaways and a MTN DEW ICE bar with product sampling.

To assist fans in arriving early, Oracle Arena doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with cash parking gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and parking pass gates opening at 4:15 p.m.

Tickets for Opening Night are still available and can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. Warriors.com offers fans a verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders that are guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. The team has sold out 291 consecutive games and has a current Season Ticket Priority Wait List of over 43,000 members.