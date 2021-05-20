Warriors, Forever Oakland Joint Community Support Statement
The Golden State Warriors and Forever Oakland Inc. / Make Oakland Better, a charitable organization engaged in community improvement efforts that impact the Oakland community, understand that the reference “Oakland Forever” is a commitment that is much bigger than sports and reflective of the true identity of Oakland. Each organization honors the magnitude of this commitment, not only in the sports arena, but as a call to action to amplify and meet Oakland’s most pressing community needs.
