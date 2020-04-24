Northern California Sports Teams, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California and Timbuk2 Team Up to Donate Face Masks and Bandanas Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, together with its team partners – NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, MLB’s San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s, NHL’s San Jose Sharks, MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes and NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, along with the teams’ apparel and merchandise partner Fanatics – and San Francisco-based bag manufacturer Timbuk2 have teamed up to donate 50,000 face masks and bandanas to Northern California health care providers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams and NBC Sports have donated over 10,000 new t-shirts, and Timbuk2 will create cloth face masks and bandanas from the t-shirt material.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the City and County of San Francisco recommend wearing a cloth face covering in public settings. Additionally, the CDC encourages the public to reserve N95 respirators and surgical masks for healthcare workers and other medical first responders. For more information, visit the CDC website here and the City and County of San Francisco website here.

Timbuk2 is shifting production from bags to masks, working to fulfill the current demand for 50,000 cloth face coverings which will be donated to Bay Area Community Services, UCSF and other groups in need.

“We are grateful to partner with the local sports teams and Timbuk2 to provide these critically needed protective masks and bandanas,” said Matt Murphy, Senior Vice President and General Manager of NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California. “We hope this initiative will encourage fans to follow the CDC’s guidance on wearing a cloth face covering in public spaces, while reserving the supply of medical-grade masks for those on the coronavirus front lines.”

“Now more than ever, we must all work together to respond with compassion, solidarity and ingenuity to support the healthcare professionals and other frontline heroes who are working to save lives at the risk of their own,” said Emily Raimondi, Senior Director of Marketing and Creative Services of NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California. “We are committed to unite and protect our community by being a part of this team effort to provide face masks and bandanas, and are thankful for our team partners and Timbuk2’s support of this critically important initiative.”

“One of our core values is to give a damn about the world around us,” said Timbuk2 Head of Marketing, Michelle Nadeau. “When it came time to determine how Timbuk2 could support our local community in fighting this pandemic, shifting our San Francisco manufacturing from messengers to masks and bandanas was a no-brainer. It’s been an honor to work with such world-class organizations, and we are proud to support our frontline workers.”