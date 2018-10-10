Warriors to Offer No Ticket Fees for October and November Games

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are partnering with Ticketmaster to eliminate single-game ticket fees for all October and November home games. Starting Thursday, October 11 at 9:00 a.m. through Sunday, October 14 at 9:00 p.m., online service fees will be waived for ticket purchases for Warriors home games during the months of October and November. Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets from the team can do so by visiting warriors.com.

The Warriors, who clinched the 2018 NBA Championship, marking their sixth NBA title in franchise history and third in the last four years, open the 2018-19 season on Opening Night, presented by Rakuten, on Tuesday, October 16 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena (7:30 p.m.). On Opening Night, the Warriors will receive their Championship Rings and unveil the 2017-18 NBA Championship banner during a pregame ceremony at Oracle Arena.

Fan game giveaways during the months of October and November include:

Opening Night, Presented by Rakuten: all fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2018 NBA Championship banner on Oct. 16 vs. Oklahoma City



Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a championship replica ring on Oct. 22 vs. Phoenix



1975 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a 1975 championship replica ring on Oct. 24 vs. Washington



Kevin Durant Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Lucky on Oct. 31 vs. New Orleans



2018 Championship Replica Trophy Giveaway: all fans will receive a 2018 championship replica trophy on Nov. 5 vs. Memphis



Rick Barry Poster Giveaway: all fans will receive a Warriors legend Rick Barry poster on Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee



Splash Brothers Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Nov. 26 vs. Orlando

Tickets for Opening Night are still available and can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. Warriors.com offers fans a verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders that are guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. The team has sold out 291 consecutive games and has a current Season Ticket Priority Wait List of over 43,000 members.