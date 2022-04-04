Warriors Assign Moses Moody to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Moody has appeared in 50 games (10 starts) for the Warriors this season, averaging 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game. The rookie guard has played in nine games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 27.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.66 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.

The sixth-seeded Santa Cruz Warriors take on the third-seed South Bay Lakers in the first round of the NBA G League playoffs on Tuesday, April 5. Santa Cruz has qualified for the playoffs in each of its last two seasons, the 2019-20 playoffs were cancelled due to the Pandemic. Tip-off from the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo is at 7:30 (PDT) and can be seen on ESPN.

12 teams are set to compete in the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. The top two teams in each conference receive a bye, as teams will compete in a single-elimination tournament based on seeding until the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV, which is a best-of-3 format.