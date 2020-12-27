Marquese Chriss Injury Update - 12/27/20

Golden State Warriors center Marquese Chriss suffered a right syndesmosis ankle injury with a fibular fracture during the team’s practice yesterday at the Bulls’ practice facility in Chicago. Chriss underwent imaging and an orthopedic consult last night to confirm the nature of the injury. He will undergo surgery in the coming days and a timeline for his return will be established at that point.

Chriss, 23, who suffered the injury during a scrimmage, has appeared in two games with the Warriors this season, averaging 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. The 6’9” center appeared in 59 games with Golden State last season, averaging career-high figures in scoring (9.3), rebounding (6.2) and blocked shots (1.05). A four-year NBA veteran, Chriss was originally selected by the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft (8th overall).