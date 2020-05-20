Kevon Looney Undergoes Successful Surgery

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney, who has appeared in 20 of the team’s 65 games during the 2019-20 regular season, underwent successful surgery yesterday at Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, it was announced today. The surgery, performed by Dr. William Meyers, repaired a core muscle injury. Looney will begin rehabilitation immediately and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 season.

In 20 games this season, Looney averaged 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game. He missed a total of 45 games during the campaign due to a combination of neuropathy and abdominal soreness.