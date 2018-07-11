Warriors Re-Sign Kevon Looney

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have re-signed free agent forward Kevon Looney, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Looney, 22, averaged career highs of 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 13.8 minutes in 66 games (four starts) for the Warriors in 2017-18, hitting a career-best 58.0 percent from the field. The 6’9” forward appeared in all 21 of the team’s playoff games, starting in five-straight contests beginning with Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against Houston through Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus Cleveland. Looney averaged 4.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 18.4 minutes during the postseason, helping the Warriors earn their second-straight NBA title.

Originally selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft following his freshman season at UCLA, Looney owns career averages of 3.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 124 games (eight starts) over three seasons with Golden State.