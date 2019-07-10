Warriors Waive Guard Shaun Livingston

The Golden State Warriors have waived guard Shaun Livingston, the team announced today.

“Shaun was a huge part of three NBA championship teams with the Warriors, but his overall journey is what is most remarkable,” said Warriors Co-Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob. “He overcame incredible odds following a devastating injury, wore nine different NBA uniforms during his comeback, had a stint in the D-League and, fittingly, ended up being a major contributor on one of the best teams in NBA history. Now, his resume indicates that he’s one of only a handful of players in league history to win at least three NBA championships. He has been a tremendous credit to the Warriors organization and our community for the last five years and has always carried himself as a professional. We thank Shaun for his immense contributions, wish him well in his next chapter and look forward to honoring him at some point in the future.”

Livingston spent five seasons with the Warriors, helping the franchise to five consecutive NBA Finals appearances and three NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018) in that span. He is just the second player in NBA history to complete a tenure of at least five seasons with a team having made an NBA Finals appearance in each season, joining Tom Heinsohn, who did so in all nine of his seasons with the Boston Celtics from 1956-57 to 1964-65.

In 367 regular season games (15 starts) with Golden State, Livingston averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes. He appeared in an additional 102 postseason games, fifth-most in franchise history. Originally selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the fourth overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Livingston owns career averages of 6.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 20.6 minutes in 833 games (191 starts) over 14 NBA seasons with the Clippers, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Bobcats, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and the Warriors. Livingston originally signed with the Warriors as a free agent on July 11, 2014.