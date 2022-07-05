Warriors Sign Lester Quinones to Two-Way Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Lester Quinones to a two-way contract, the team announced today.

Quinones, 21, played three seasons at the University of Memphis, tallying averages of 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.6 minutes over 87 games (81 starts). Quinones shot 36.9% from three-point range for his career, including 39.4% over his last two seasons. He was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team in 2019-20 and the NIT All-Tournament Team in 2021 after averaging 12.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in four tournament games and helping Memphis capture the NIT championship.

Quinones will wear #25 for the Warriors.