Statement from Warriors Co-Executive Chairmen Joe Lacob and Peter Guber

As Chairmen of the Golden State Warriors organization, and as citizens of our country and members of the community, we are resolute in our belief that our collective attitude and aptitude around race relations must be for real change now. The inequity and intolerance that permeates our society must stop! We are at a tipping point in our national race relations and we all must take the leadership responsibility for creating real and sustainable change. We all must align our feet, tongue, heart and wallet as the only way to accomplish this imperative. This is not a political issue, though it will require critical political action. It is a leadership issue, and towards that end, we will be working with our players, coaches and the entire organization to make this pledge real. We will be accountable.

Sincerely,

Joe Lacob and Peter Guber