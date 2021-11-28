Warriors Recall Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody from Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Kuminga has played in two games (both starts) with Santa Cruz this season, averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.50 steals in 34.5 minutes per contest. He has played in 12 games for Golden State this season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game.

Moody blocked the final shot attempt in the Warriors’, 112-110, victory over the G League Ignite last night in Santa Cruz. The rookie guard scored 17 points, to go along with five rebounds, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during his first appearance in Santa Cruz this year. He has appeared in 14 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 1.6 points in 6.1 minutes per game.