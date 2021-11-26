Warriors Assign Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody have been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Kuminga has played in 12 games for Golden State this season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game. In his lone appearance with Santa Cruz this season, the rookie forward scored 15 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes.

Moody has appeared in 14 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 1.6 points in 6.1 minutes per game. The University of Arkansas product has not played in a game with Santa Cruz this season.

The Santa Cruz Warriors host the G League Ignite tonight at Kaiser Permanente Arena, tip-off is at 7 p.m.