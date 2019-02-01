Steve Kerr Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has been named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January, the league announced today. Kerr led the Warriors to a league-best 11-2 (.846) record, their 42nd consecutive month with a record of .500-or-better.

Steve Kerr Coach of the Month Awards Month Record January 2019 11-2 December 2017 13-2 January 2017 12-2 October/November 2016 16-2 March 2016 15-2 March 2015 16-2 January 2015 12-3

During the month, Golden State led the league in points per game (127.4), field goal percentage (51.3), assists (33.3), blocks (6.9) and point differential (+14.0). Golden State won an NBA season-best 11-straight games from January 5-28, becoming just the second team in NBA history to compile a double-digit win streak in six consecutive campaigns (San Antonio Spurs, 2010-16). Additionally, the 11-game win streak marks the 12th double-digit win streak in Warriors franchise history, and ninth such streak in the last five seasons.

On January 26, Kerr earned his 300th career regular-season coaching victory at Boston in his 377th game at the helm, reaching the 300-win milestone in the fewest amount of games in professional sports history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Kerr topped the previous record held by Pat Riley, who earned his 300th career win in his 416th game as a head coach. Kerr joined Alvin Attles (557 wins) and Don Nelson (422) as the only coaches in Warriors history to win at least 300 career regular-season games.

Kerr has earned Coach of the Month honors seven times in his career. Prior to this season, Kerr won the award in January 2015, March 2015, March 2016, October/November 2016, January 2017 and December 2017.

Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer earned Coach of the Month honors in the Eastern Conference.