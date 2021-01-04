Josh Proctor Named Chief Financial Officer of Warriors, Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center have named Josh Proctor as Chief Financial Officer, it was announced today. Proctor, who has over 20 years of financial management experience, will oversee all financial operations as it relates to the Warriors and Chase Center. Proctor will report to Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts.

“Josh brings a strong finance and strategy background to the Warriors and Chase Center,” said Welts. “He has excelled in key roles at some of the best entertainment and sports brands in the world. His experience will be critical in helping navigate our operations through the pandemic and in helping chart our future growth.”

Proctor joins the franchise following six years at Nike, where he most recently served as the Senior Director of North America Strategy. In this role, Proctor led the development of the overall marketplace strategy for the company’s largest operating segment. Acting as the chief of staff to Nike’s GM of North America, he drove monthly and quarterly business reviews and partnered with the segment CFO to develop the annual operating plan. Proctor joined Nike in 2014 as the Finance Director for Men’s Training in North America, where he managed a multi-billion dollar P&L.

“It is an incredible honor to be joining the Warriors at such a dynamic moment,” said Proctor. “As a fan of the NBA, what the franchise has accomplished over the past decade is truly transformational. The bar has been set very high and I look forward to working with Joe, Peter, Rick and the rest of the team to maintain that standard of excellence on and off the court.”

Prior to his time at Nike, Proctor spent four years as the Vice President of Strategic Planning for the San Francisco 49ers. During his tenure, Proctor played a key role in the financing of Levi’s Stadium, managing the overall project pro-forma and working closely with the league office/lending group. Additionally, he led the initial concessionaire selection process at Levi’s and led the launch of 49ers Gameday Live, the official mobile app for the team. He also brings experiences from multiple stints with the Walt Disney Company, where he most recently served in the company’s corporate finance group, as well as strategy and business development roles at Gap Inc.

Josh graduated from the University of Southern California with a B.S. in Business Administration and Management. He went on to receive his MBA from Stanford University. Proctor spent six years as a board member with the Buck Cardinal Club, the primary fundraising board for Stanford Athletics. His duties included serving as the Board’s treasurer, where he developed fiscal fundraising targets and led the creation of financial models for evaluating incremental donor revenue for Stanford’s Football Stadium. For his efforts with the Board, he was awarded the Charles Gundelach Award for Inspirational Service in 2014.