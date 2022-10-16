Warriors Sign Jordan Poole to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Guard Established New Career-Highs In Every Category During 2021-22 Season

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed guard Jordan Poole to a multi-year contract extension, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Poole, 23, owns career averages of 13.7 points, 2.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 24.7 minutes in 184 games (72 games) over three seasons with the Warriors. The 6’4” guard posted career high averages in points (18.5), rebounds (3.4), assists (4.0) and minutes played (30.0) during the 2021-22 season while leading the NBA in free throw percentage (.925 FT%). Additionally, he connected on a career-high 211 three-point field goals (15th in the NBA). Poole ranks third on the Warriors’ all-time career free throw percentage list (.885 FT%) and 10th on the three-point field goals made list (382).

“We’re thrilled to have Jordan in the fold for the next several years,” said Warriors Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Myers. “He’s one of the bright, young players in our league and his work ethic and commitment to the game are impressive qualities that can’t be understated. He’ll be an important part of our future core and success, much like he was during last year’s run to the NBA championship.”

Originally selected by the Warriors with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Poole scored 30 points in his first career playoff game versus Denver in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and followed it up with a 29-point performance in Game 2. The 59 points represented the second-most points by a Warrior in their first two playoff games, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s 63 points. Poole connected on 10 three-pointers in those games, the most three-pointers made in a player’s first two playoff games in NBA history. Overall, Poole averaged 17.0 points 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 27.5 minutes in 22 games (five starts) during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.