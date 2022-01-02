Warriors Waive Jeff Dowtin

The Golden State Warriors have waived two-way guard Jeff Dowtin, the team announced today.

Dowtin, who was claimed off waivers by the Warriors on October 18, appeared in four games for Golden State and averaged 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.9 minutes per game. The guard played in 12 games (12 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.33 steals in 35.1 minutes per game.