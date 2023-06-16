How Building Through the Draft Has Impacted Warriors Success

The Warriors' recent Championship success stems from their excellent draft picks, headlined by their two lottery gems, Stephen Curry (7th pick, 2009 Draft) and Klay Thompson (11th pick, 2011 Draft) and their most successful non-lottery pick, Draymond Green (35th pick, 2012 Draft). Excluding Udonis Haslem, Curry (14 years) and Thompson (12 years) are the longest-tenured players to their drafted team in the NBA. Green is in a three-way tie for third with Portland's Damian Lillard and Washington's Bradley Beal (10 years). Among active players, the trio of Curry, Thompson and Green have won the most Championships with their original team (4).

This article highlights the importance of the draft to building Championship teams and how Curry, Thompson and Green have stacked up within their draft class.

HOMEGROWN FINALS MVPS

The past three NBA Finals MVPs (Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo) have all won two regular season MVPs and at least one Championship for the team that drafted them. None of these players were selected in the top five of their respective Draft classes (Curry No.7 in 2009, Antetokounmpo No. 15 in 2013, Jokic No. 41 in 2014) but their franchise's decision yielded tremendous success. In 2015, the Warriors led by Curry ended a 40-year Championship drought. Antetokounmpo ended a 50-year title drought for the Bucks in 2021 and Jokic led the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA Championship this year in the 47th season of the franchise’s existence.

Stephen Curry 2022 Finals MVP Mixtape

Only five active players have won a Finals MVP for the team that drafted them, with LeBron James (2016; Cavaliers) and Kawhi Leonard (2014; Spurs) joining Jokic, Curry and Antetokounmpo. Curry is the only player amongst this group to win multiple Championships with their drafted team (4).

CURRY VS. 2009 DRAFT CLASS

Stephen Curry's 2009 Draft class was loaded with starpower, including 2018 MVP and three-time scoring champ James Harden, six-time All-Star and 2011 Slam Dunk Champion Blake Griffin, six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan and five-time All-Defensive team member and 2021 NBA Champion Jrue Holiday. Curry was selected seventh in his class, behind five players who never made an All-Star team in their career.

Not only did Curry separate himself from his draft class, but he also revolutionized how basketball was played at any level, spiking the league's 3-point volume and becoming the first (and only) unanimous MVP in NBA History. He also became the most accomplished player in the history of the Warriors' organization, leading the franchise in career points (21,712), field goals (7434), made 3-pointers (3390), assists (5740), steals (1419), free throw percentage (90.9 percent) and All-NBA team selections (9).

Stephen Curry is Special | 2022-23 NBA Highlights

Among his draft class, Curry ranks:

1st in Playoff Points (3966)

1st in Playoff Field Goals Made (1326)

1st in Playoff Made 3-pointers (618)

1st in NBA Championships (4)

1st in Finals MVPs (1)

1st in Regular Season MVPs (2)

1st in All-NBA selections (9)

THOMPSON VS. 2011 DRAFT CLASS

Klay Thompson's 2011 draft class was also stacked with All-Star talent. Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler join Thompson as multi-time All-Stars who have played in multiple NBA Finals. Kemba Walker, Nikola Vucevic and Isaiah Thomas also made All-Star appearances from this class. Thompson was drafted 11th overall, behind seven players who would never make an All-Star team.

Thompson established himself as one of the greatest shooters in the history of the game, ranking 11th on the NBA’s All-time made 3-pointers list (2213 3PM). Thompson also eclipsed 500 career playoff 3-pointers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, becoming just the second player in NBA History to reach that milestone (joining his Splash Brother Stephen Curry). Among players that have played at least 100 playoff games, Thompson has the fourth-highest playoff-winning percentage in NBA History (68.4 percent).

The Best of Klay Thompson's 2022-23 Season

Among his 2011 draft class, Thompson ranks:

1st in Playoff Points (3032)

1st in Playoff Field Goals Made (1126)

1st in Playoff Made 3-pointers (501)

1st in NBA Championships (4)

GREEN VS. 2012 DRAFT CLASS

Like Curry's 2009 class, Green's 2012 draft class had six All-Stars. Like Green, Anthony Davis (2020 Lakers) and Khris Middleton (2021 Bucks) both contributed to a Championship team. Damian Lillard has made seven All-Star and All-NBA teams, Bradley Beal became one of five players in NBA History to average 30-plus points in consecutive seasons (2019-20 and 2020-2021) and Andre Drummond has led the league in rebounding four times.

Green has become one of the most versatile players in the game, ranking top five among active players in playoff rebounds (second;1391), assists (fourth; 974), steals (fifth; 240) and blocks (third; 214). Green is one of three players in NBA History to lead his team in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks during a title run (2018), joining LeBron James (2016) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1994). Green's the Warriors' franchise leader in triple doubles (31) and defensive rebounds (4462).

Draymond Green's Best Assists of the 2022-23 Season

Among his 2012 draft class, Green ranks:

1st in Playoff Triple Doubles (10)

1st in Playoff Rebounds (1391)

1st in Playoff Assists (974)

1st in Playoff Steals (240)

1st in Playoff Blocks (214)

1st in NBA Championships (4)

Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole were also significant contributors to Warriors' Championship teams, highlighted in the 'Five Warriors' Draft Day Steals' article. Looney contributed to three Championship teams (2017, 2018, 2022) and Poole averaged 17.0 points on 50.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three en route to the Dubs' 2022 title. Looney was selected with the 30th pick of the 2015 draft and Poole was the 28th pick of the 2019 draft. Jonathan Kuminga (seventh pick, 2021 Draft) and Moses Moody (14th pick 2021 Draft) were both lottery picks and part of that 2022 Championship team. These younger players, including Patrick Baldwin Jr. (28th pick, 2022 Draft) have many chapters still being written in their NBA careers.

Jordan Poole Layups are Crafty | 2022-23 Season