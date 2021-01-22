Golden State Warriors Announce Game Time Changes

The Golden State Warriors announced today that the team’s game on Thursday, January 28 versus the Suns in Phoenix will now tip off at 7 p.m. PST. The game was originally scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. The Warriors also announced that their game on Saturday, January 30 versus the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center will now tip off at 7 p.m. PST; that game was originally scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. Both contests will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area and can be heard on the team’s flagship station, 95.7 The Game.

Other recent schedule-related announcements include the Warriors' game in Phoenix, originally set for Jan. 15, being postponed to a date that's yet to be determined, and this Saturday's game at Utah now tipping off at 6 p.m. (Pacific).

Jan. 15 at Phoenix - POSTPONED

Rescheduled Date TBD

Jan. 23 at Utah

Original Start Time: 2 p.m. (PST)

New Start Time: 6 p.m. (PST)

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Jan. 28 at Phoenix

Original Start Time: 6 p.m. (PST)

New Start Time: 7 p.m. (PST)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Jan. 30 vs. Detroit

Original Start Time: 5:30 p.m. (PST)

New Start Time: 7 p.m. (PST)

Location: San Francisco, CA