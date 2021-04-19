Warriors Sign Guard Gary Payton II to a Second 10-Day Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Gary Payton II to a second 10-day contract, the team announced today.

Payton II, 28, has appeared in five games for the Warriors this season, averaging 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.00 steals in 3.7 minutes per game. The fifth-year guard owns career NBA averages of 3.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.9 minutes over 66 games (23 starts) with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and the Warriors.

Payton II appeared in 13 games (three starts) with Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season, averaging 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.54 steals in 21.9 minutes and earning 2020-21 G League Defensive Player of the Year honors.