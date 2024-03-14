Jonathan Kuminga Scores Game-High 27 Points in Warriors Loss to Mavericks

The Warriors were held below 100 points for the fourth time this season in their 109-99 loss to the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday. Jonathan Kuminga led the way with a game-high 27 points on 8-for-17 shooting and 2-for-2 from behind the arc.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Kuminga - 27 Jackson-Davis - 9 Podziemski - 6 Wiggins - 17 Podziemski - 5 Paul - 4 Podziemski - 11 Wiggins - 5 Kuminga/Payton - 2

DAL

Points Rebounds Assists Irving - 23 Irving - 10 Irving - 10 Doncic - 21 Lively III - 8 Doncic - 9 Lively III - 12 Washington - 7 Exum - 6

KUMINGA'S SCORING TAKES CENTER STAGE

Missing two of their top offensive weapons — Stephen Curry and Draymond Green — and facing two of the league's best — Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Jonathan Kuminga was the game's most productive scorer, tallying a game-high 27 points, a game-high nine made free throws and tying Kyrie Irving for a game-high eight made field goals. The 20-year-old forward is the youngest player in franchise history to reach 1,000 points in a season, accomplishing the feat 115 days faster than former first-overall pick Joe Smith.

A highlight-reel play by Jonathan Kuminga!

MAKE ‘EM LOOK MOSES

Moses Moody's first two made field goals were loud, emphatic dunks. First, Moody operated out of triple threat in the right corner, blew past Kyrie Irving and used two hands to throw it down. Then, he cut to the rim and Brandin Podziemski hit him with a timely bounce pass for another two-hand slam. Moody yelled in celebration after both flashy finishes as the third-year guard finished with nine points on 4-for-8 shooting.

Moses Moody attacks the rim!

SHOOTING WOES AND PAINT DEFICIT

The Warriors shot just 40.2 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from three in the loss. The Mavericks also struggled from the perimeter (22.2 3PT%) but made up for it by shooting 69.0 percent (38-for-55) from inside the arc and outscoring the Dubs by 20 points (68-48) in the paint.

ENDING DONCIC'S HISTORIC STREAK

The Warriors became the first team in an eight-game span to prevent Luka Doncic from recording a triple-double. Doncic, whose prior seven-game triple-double streak was the longest in NBA history, finished with 21 points on 18 shots, nine assists, six turnovers, and three rebounds. Defensively, Brandin Podziemski had two of his game-high four steals on Doncic, moving his rookie total to 51. Podziemski is the eighth rookie this season to record 50-plus steals.

Postgame Warriors Talks Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 3/13/24 Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media after the Warriors' 109-99 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Jonathan Kuminga - 3/13/24 Jonathan Kuminga addresses the media after the Warriors' 109-99 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Trayce Jackson-Davis - 3/13/24 Trayce Jackson-Davis addresses the media after the Warriors' 109-99 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Brandin Podziemski - 3/13/24 Brandin Podziemski addresses the media after the Warriors' 109-99 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will conclude their three-game road trip in Los Angeles, facing the Lakers on Saturday (5:30 p.m., ABC).

MORE NOTABLES: