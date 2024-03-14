Jonathan Kuminga Scores Game-High 27 Points in Warriors Loss to Mavericks

The Warriors were held below 100 points for the fourth time this season in their 109-99 loss to the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday. Jonathan Kuminga led the way with a game-high 27 points on 8-for-17 shooting and 2-for-2 from behind the arc.
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Kuminga - 27
|Jackson-Davis - 9
|Podziemski - 6
|Wiggins - 17
|Podziemski - 5
|Paul - 4
|Podziemski - 11
|Wiggins - 5
|Kuminga/Payton - 2
DAL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Irving - 23
|Irving - 10
|Irving - 10
|Doncic - 21
|Lively III - 8
|Doncic - 9
|Lively III - 12
|Washington - 7
|Exum - 6
KUMINGA'S SCORING TAKES CENTER STAGE
Missing two of their top offensive weapons — Stephen Curry and Draymond Green — and facing two of the league's best — Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Jonathan Kuminga was the game's most productive scorer, tallying a game-high 27 points, a game-high nine made free throws and tying Kyrie Irving for a game-high eight made field goals. The 20-year-old forward is the youngest player in franchise history to reach 1,000 points in a season, accomplishing the feat 115 days faster than former first-overall pick Joe Smith.
MAKE ‘EM LOOK MOSES
Moses Moody's first two made field goals were loud, emphatic dunks. First, Moody operated out of triple threat in the right corner, blew past Kyrie Irving and used two hands to throw it down. Then, he cut to the rim and Brandin Podziemski hit him with a timely bounce pass for another two-hand slam. Moody yelled in celebration after both flashy finishes as the third-year guard finished with nine points on 4-for-8 shooting.
SHOOTING WOES AND PAINT DEFICIT
The Warriors shot just 40.2 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from three in the loss. The Mavericks also struggled from the perimeter (22.2 3PT%) but made up for it by shooting 69.0 percent (38-for-55) from inside the arc and outscoring the Dubs by 20 points (68-48) in the paint.
ENDING DONCIC'S HISTORIC STREAK
The Warriors became the first team in an eight-game span to prevent Luka Doncic from recording a triple-double. Doncic, whose prior seven-game triple-double streak was the longest in NBA history, finished with 21 points on 18 shots, nine assists, six turnovers, and three rebounds. Defensively, Brandin Podziemski had two of his game-high four steals on Doncic, moving his rookie total to 51. Podziemski is the eighth rookie this season to record 50-plus steals.
UP NEXT
The Warriors will conclude their three-game road trip in Los Angeles, facing the Lakers on Saturday (5:30 p.m., ABC).
MORE NOTABLES:
- The Warriors fell to 17-14 on the road this season.
- Golden State trails Dallas 0-2 in the season series.
- The Warriors have lost seven of their last nine games vs. the Mavericks in Dallas.
- The Warriors and Mavericks matchup two more times this season, 4/2 at Chase Center and 4/5 at Dallas.
- The Warriors’ 15 second-quarter points matched their lowest output in any quarter this season.
- Golden State scored 99-or-fewer points for the third time this season and are 1-2 in those games.
- The Warriors dished out a season-low tying 19 assists (10/24 vs. PHX).
- Golden State made fewer than 10 3-pointers for the third time this season, falling to 1-2 in those contests.
- The Warriors deployed their 22nd unique starting lineup of the season and have used a different starting five in each of the last four games.
- Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 10-or-more points for the 19th time this season, matching Toumani Camara and GG Jackson for the most double-figure games by a 2023 second-round pick.
- In games he has played at least 20 minutes, Jackson-Davis is averaging 11.6 points (71.8 FG%), 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game.
- Tonight marked his fifth-career start.
- Brandin Podziemski tallied his 16th game with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists, the most such games among all rookies this season.
- Jonathan Kuminga recorded his 20th 20-point outing of the season… He has scored 20-or-more points in seven of the last nine games.
- Chris Paul (1,255) passed Tony Parker and Paul Silas (1,254) for the 34thmost games played in NBA history.
- Tonight marked the third time this season both Stephen Curry (right ankle sprain) and Draymond Green (low back soreness) did not play, the Warriors are 0-3 in these games.