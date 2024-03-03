Warriors' Eight-Game Road Winning Streak Snapped by Celtics

The Warriors won eight straight road games before Sunday's 140-88 loss to the Celtics in Boston. The Celtics took a 22-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Dubs' eight-game win streak marked their longest since the 2018-19 season and is tied with Boston for this season's longest streak. For additional context, the Warriors won just 11 road games last season and have already won 16 this year with 12 games left away from Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Boston Celtics
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Quinones - 17
|Santos - 9
|Paul - 7
|Moody - 11
|Jackson-Davis - 8
|Curry - 3
|Robinson - 10
|Quinones - 5
|Kuminga/Santos - 3
BOS
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Brown - 29
|Brissett - 8
|White - 8
|Tatum - 27
|Pritchard - 6
|Pritchard - 6
|Pitchard - 19
|Holiday - 6
|Tatum - 5
CELTICS TAKE 22-POINT FIRST QUARTER LEAD
The Warriors and Celtics each moved the ball well to begin the game, with the Warriors assisting on seven of their first eight made field goals and the Celtics having 13 assists on their first 16 made baskets. For Boston, the ball routinely landed in the hands of Jaylen Brown, who scored 19 points in the first seven minutes. Moses Moody led the Warriors with seven points in that same span, but the Dubs were held without a field goal for the final 6:05 of the first quarter and a 23-1 Celtics run gave Boston a sizable 22-point advantage.
DEFICIT LOOMS LARGER
The Celtics expanded their lead to 44 points (82-38) at halftime, making as many 3-pointers (15) as the Warriors had made field goals (15). The Warriors' 38-point half was their lowest-scoring half of the season and their 44-point halftime deficit is the largest they've had under Head Coach Steve Kerr.
LESTER LEADING SCORER
Lester Quinones, who recently had his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA contract, led the Warriors with 17 points in 33 minutes. Quinones replaced Stephen Curry as a starter in the second half, scoring 12 points.
UP NEXT
After wrapping up a four-game road trip with a 3-1 record, the Warriors will return to Chase Center to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.
MORE NOTABLES:
- Tonight’s loss at Boston snapped the Warriors’ season-best eight game road-winning streak (tied with Boston for the longest road-winning streak in the NBA this season)… The Warriors have won nine of their last 11 road games.
- Golden State fell to 32-28 overall and 16-13 on the road.
- The Warriors finished their current road trip 3-1.
- The Warriors and Celtics split their season series 1-1.
- The Warriors scored a season-low 88 points (prev. 97, 2/23 vs. CHA).
- Golden State scored a season-low 38 first-half points, the team’s fewest points scored in any half this season (prev. 42, twice).
- The Warriors shot a season-low 17.1% from three (prev. 81.2%, 2/5 at BKN).
- The Warriors allowed 82 first-half points, the most they’ve allowed in any half this season (prev. 78, 2/14 vs. LAC).
- Tonight marked the fourth time this season the Warriors have allowed 140-or-more points (0-4 in those games).
- Tonight’s 52-point loss marks Golden State’s largest of the season (prev. 105-141, -36, 1/10 vs. NOP) and the third-largest margin of defeat in franchise history, trailing only a 63-point loss (3/19/72 at LAL, 162-99) and a 53-point setback (4/2/21 at TOR).
- It’s the second time the Celtics have beaten the Warriors by 50-or-more points (51, 3/7/62 at Boston, 153-102)… It’s the fourth 50-plus point loss in Warriors history.
- Klay Thompson became the seventh player in NBA history to reach the milestone of 2,400 career threes.
- Kevon Looney played in his 288th consecutive game, regular season & playoffs, the fifth-longest such streak in franchise history… Looney has played in 253 consecutive regular season games, marking the seventh-long streak in franchise history.
- Lester Quinones scored a career-high tying 17 points (prev. 2/3/24 at ATL), marking his fourth game scoring in double figures on the season.
- Gui Santos recorded a career-high nine rebounds (prev. eight, 2/8 at IND).
- Jerome Robinson tallied a season-high 10 points (prev. six, 2/22 vs. LAL).
- Moses Moody has scored in double figures in three of the last four games.