Warriors' Eight-Game Road Winning Streak Snapped by Celtics

The Warriors won eight straight road games before Sunday's 140-88 loss to the Celtics in Boston. The Celtics took a 22-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Dubs' eight-game win streak marked their longest since the 2018-19 season and is tied with Boston for this season's longest streak. For additional context, the Warriors won just 11 road games last season and have already won 16 this year with 12 games left away from Chase Center.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Boston Celtics

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Quinones - 17 Santos - 9 Paul - 7 Moody - 11 Jackson-Davis - 8 Curry - 3 Robinson - 10 Quinones - 5 Kuminga/Santos - 3

BOS

Points Rebounds Assists Brown - 29 Brissett - 8 White - 8 Tatum - 27 Pritchard - 6 Pritchard - 6 Pitchard - 19 Holiday - 6 Tatum - 5

CELTICS TAKE 22-POINT FIRST QUARTER LEAD

The Warriors and Celtics each moved the ball well to begin the game, with the Warriors assisting on seven of their first eight made field goals and the Celtics having 13 assists on their first 16 made baskets. For Boston, the ball routinely landed in the hands of Jaylen Brown, who scored 19 points in the first seven minutes. Moses Moody led the Warriors with seven points in that same span, but the Dubs were held without a field goal for the final 6:05 of the first quarter and a 23-1 Celtics run gave Boston a sizable 22-point advantage.

DEFICIT LOOMS LARGER

The Celtics expanded their lead to 44 points (82-38) at halftime, making as many 3-pointers (15) as the Warriors had made field goals (15). The Warriors' 38-point half was their lowest-scoring half of the season and their 44-point halftime deficit is the largest they've had under Head Coach Steve Kerr.

LESTER LEADING SCORER

Lester Quinones, who recently had his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA contract, led the Warriors with 17 points in 33 minutes. Quinones replaced Stephen Curry as a starter in the second half, scoring 12 points.

UP NEXT

After wrapping up a four-game road trip with a 3-1 record, the Warriors will return to Chase Center to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

MORE NOTABLES: