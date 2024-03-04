Dubs By the Numbers: Warriors Finish February with League-Best 11 Wins

The Warriors concluded a successful 3-1 road trip this past week, defeating the Washington Wizards 123-112 on Tuesday, the New York Knicks 110-99 on Thursday and the Toronto Raptors 120-105 on Friday before a 140-88 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Overall, the Warriors have won 11 of their last 14 games and finished February with a league-best 11 wins.

Plays of the Week | Moody's Handle, Kuminga's Dunks and Much More

19.2

In six games off the bench this season, Klay Thompson is averaging 19.2 points in 27.1 minutes. Thompson is shooting 46.1 percent from the field, 44.1 percent from three (on 9.8 3PA per game) and 100 percent from the free throw line. His scoring average is up 2.5 points compared to being in the starting lineup and his efficiency is significantly higher across the board. Among reserves with at least six games played with the second unit, Thompson ranks second in scoring average, only trailing Jordan Poole (22.0 PPG).

Klay Thompson nails it from behind the arc

20

Jonathan Kuminga eclipsed 20 points in all three of the Warriors' wins this past week, scoring 21 points on 10-for-13 shooting against the Washington Wizards, 25 points on 12-for-19 shooting against the New York Knicks and 24 points on 9-for-19 shooting against the Toronto Raptors. After a 13-point third quarter against the Wizards, Klay Thompson has 20 quarters this season in which he's scored in double figures.

Jonathan Kuminga hammers it home

2

For the second time in his career, Stephen Curry recorded a first-half double-double in Thursday's win over the New York Knicks, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Seven of those 10 rebounds came in the first quarter, tying his highest rebounding total in any quarter of his career. He finished the game with 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight made 3-pointers. Curry has tallied five double-doubles this season.

Highlights: Stephen Curry Puts on a Show in New York – 2/29/24

14

In Thursday's win over the Knicks, the Warriors opened the game on a 14-0 run, marking their largest advantage to begin a game since play-by-play data was first tracked in 1997-98. The Warriors' 14-0 burst is tied for the second-largest opening advantage this season, only trailing the Brooklyn Nets' 16-0 start against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. New York Knicks

8

The Warriors won eight straight road games before Sunday's loss to the Boston Celtics, tying Boston for the longest road winning streak in the league this season. The Warriors went a month between road losses, beginning their streak against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 5. Seven of their eight wins over that span were by double digits and six were against Eastern Conference opponents.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors

11

The Warriors won a league-best 11 games in February, losing just three games in the process — tied for the second-fewest losses leaguewide. Eight of those 11 wins came away from Chase Center, giving the Warriors the most road wins in any month this season.