Warriors Lose OT Thriller Despite Wiggins' Fourth Quarter Takeover

The Warriors led by as many as 18 points and were up three with 1.6 seconds remaining but lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime 130-123 at Chase Center on Saturday. The Dubs remain winless on their homestand and lost the regular season series against the Thunder 2-1.

After Andrew Wiggins' go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining in regulation, Chet Holmgren responded with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 10 of his game-high 40 points in overtime as the Thunder outscored the Warriors 13-6. Holmgren finished with a career-high 36 points. For the Dubs, Andrew Wiggins led the way with a season-high 31 points and Stephen Curry in his return from a right knee strain had 25 points, shooting 5-for-11 from 3-point range.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 31 Looney - 16 Paul - 11 Curry - 25 Saric - 8 Looney - 5 Thompson - 16 Curry - 7 Thompson - 4

OKC

Points Rebounds Assists Gilgeous-Alexander - 40 Holmgren - 10 Gilgeous-Alexander - 6 Holmgren - 36 Gilgeous-Alexander - 7 Holmgren - 5 Jal. Williams - 22 Dort/Jal. Williams - 6 Joe/Jal. Williams - 3

WIGGINS FOURTH QUARTER TAKEOVER

Andrew Wiggins hit four fourth-quarter 3-pointers, with his final splash giving the Warriors a 117-114 lead with 1.6 seconds remaining in regulation. Wiggins had only hit five 3-pointers this season before Saturday's game and hit five 3-pointers in regulation on Saturday. He became the first Warrior besides Curry to score at least 30 points in a game this season, finishing with 31 points on 12-for-19 from the field and 5-for-8 from three.

Wiggins' Go-Ahead Splash

THOMPSON'S FIRST-HALF SPLASHES

The Warriors ended the first half with three consecutive splashes — including two from Klay Thompson — ending the half on an 18-6 run to take a 10-point lead (61-51). Thompson scored just 5 points on 1-for-10 from the field in Thursday's matchup against the Thunder but bounced back with 12 points in the first half of Saturday's rematch, shooting 3-for-4 from three over that span.

THIRD QUARTER SWINGS

In a game with 15 ties and 17 lead changes, the Warriors jumped out to their largest lead, 18 points, in the third quarter. However, the Thunder ended the quarter with a 22-6 run, paced by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 15 points in the frame. Oklahoma City took the lead halfway through the fourth quarter and gained their largest lead in regulation after an and-1 finish from Holmgren with 5:20 remaining. From there, the game went back-and-forth until Holmgren's buzzer-beater sent the contest into overtime.

WELCOME BACK, STEPH

Stephen Curry returned to the Warriors' lineup after missing two games with a right knee strain. Curry injured his knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and returned six days later. The Warriors were 0-2 in his absence, dropping the second game against the Timberwolves on Tuesday and the first of two consecutive home matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Curry finished with 25 points and sank five 3-pointers in over 40 minutes of action. He had a higher 3-point percentage (45.5 3PT%) than field goal percentage (38.1 FG%) and, in signature Curry fashion, hit a no-look 3-pointer in the third quarter, turning to the Thunder bench and going back on defense before the shot swished through the net.

